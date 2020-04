Rocket Lab словила ступень ракеты при помощи вертолета

Rocket Lab , ​​ Electron, .

: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab - SpaceX. , Electron 17 . , , Electron .

: Electron, . 1500 , . , , .

" Rocket Lab ", - Rocket Lab .

"Electron , - ", - .

Weeks ago, we did a little test. Electron is a step closer to becoming a reusable launch vehicle. https://t.co/HYKIIIqgq7 pic.twitter.com/OEvkHGr7tq