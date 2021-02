На Луне нашли мячи для гольфа, которыми играли астронавты

50 . "-14" . , , , , " , ". , , , 6 1971 .

:

, , , . , , .

16- , . , 50 , , . - 3,41 .

"Miles and miles" golf ball 'found' on the Moon and its distance revealed for the 50th anniversary of #Apollo14.

Left, pan of the whole scene, including 'divot' and both balls. Right, Ball 1 in a crater, Ball 2 sitting pretty in the middle of the lunar fairway. #ApolloRemastered pic.twitter.com/jxJfPMlTf1