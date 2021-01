Первый человек на Луне получил прививку от COVID-19

Apollo-11 , 51 , COVID-19 (18 ), 91- 20 .

: :

" Covid-19 , 91-", - .

, , :

" , , Covid-19", - .

Received my first Covid-19 vaccine today, a couple of days prior to my 91st birthday.

Special thanks go to two outstanding patriots, Vlad Ghenciu Esq and Brian M Cronin, for their invaluable assistance, and to my organization, Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC for permanent support. pic.twitter.com/oONTtlIIgd