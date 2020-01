Испытание ракетного двигателя Firefly Aerospace закончилось пожаром

Firefly Alpha, -, . Firefly , , Reaver Alpha 5- .

Firefly Aerospace, , , , .

Yesterday evening we attempted to hotfire test the Alpha first stage for the first time. Unfortunately, after the four Reaver engines ignited, an engine bay fire developed (flame jet to the left in video). The system immediately shut itself down and the fire was quickly pic.twitter.com/YGYcEshrd9