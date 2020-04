Астрономы засняли карантинный метеорит

, .

:

(18 ) - 1998 OR2, 29 6,3 .

: 385 000 . , , .

, . , , .

“#TeamRadar @NAICobservatory , . 1998 OR2, , ! 1,5 “, - .

#TeamRadar and the @NAICobservatory staff are taking the proper safety measures as we continue observations. This week we have been observing near-Earth asteroid 1998 OR2, which looks like it's wearing a mask! It's at least 1.5 km across and is passing 16 lunar distances away! pic.twitter.com/X2mQJCT2Qg